Eminem Apologizes To Revolt TV, Admits He Was In His Feelings

While he has a history of some of the Hip-Hop greatest diss records Eminem is now also quick to hit the sorry button. He is asking Diddy’s platform for another chance.

As spotted on High Snobiety the not so angry blonde has admitted to error in his ways. Last week an alternate version of Conway The Machine’s “Bang” leaked online. Shady’s verse was notably different with some very pointed jabs at Revolt TV. “Yeah, shout to Puffy Combs, but f*** REVOLT / y’all are like a fucked up remote / now I get it why our button’s broke / cause you pressing the heat but do nothing though / especially when it comes to punch this throne” he rapped. In turn the staff responded with a short but just as stinging response by posting “F*** YOU TOO EMINEM – REVOLT”.

In a formal statement to Billboard Magazine the staff detailed why the thought of him going at a Black-owned business isn’t in good taste considering his skin has provided larger opportunities. “REVOLT is a BLACK media company, owned by a Black entrepreneur, with a majority Black team – that is authentic and real about this. With the immediate need for REVOLT to use our platform for the important issues regarding social justice, equality, and ensuring continuing to be the outlet – across ALL OUR PLATFORMS, we’re doing important work. Eminem trying to come for us is an unneeded distraction. It is not OK.”

Naturally the retort made its way back to Marshall. Given the current climate of the world he felt it was best to wave the white flag by releasing a formal apology via his social channels. “I agree with Revolt…this is an unnecessary distraction,” it read. “I never meant for that verse to be heard, I was heated in the moment and thought better of it and decided to pull it back. Stuff that I never intended to release continues to leak from the huge WeTransfer hack. I don’t have any issues with Revolt…I’d actually welcome the opportunity to work with them on some positive things and turn this in a different direction.”

Diddy has yet to comment on the matter.

Photo: Abel Fermin/WENN.com

Eminem Apologizes To Revolt TV, Admits He Was In His Feelings was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Power 107.5: