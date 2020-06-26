Celebrity Stylist J. Wright Gives Woman Who Was Jumped In Ohio Salon A Fabulous Makeover

Earlier this week, we reported on a woman who was jumped at the Ohio salon Iconic Styles when she refused to pay full price for her hair after receiving sub par service. The footage went viral, leading several beauty professionals to offer the young woman their services for free.

Among them was celebrity hair stylist J. Wright. Known for his lace techniques, coloring skills and work with celebs like — Megan Thee Stallion, KeKe Palmer, Sza and Blac Chyna — he stepped up to treat the victim, who wished to remain nameless, as a queen for a day.

The renown stylist flew the young woman out to give her an experience she won’t soon forget.

“I’m so happy,” the young woman rejoiced while embracing Jonathan. Even the woman who opened the door couldn’t believe the hair boss was there in the flesh. “He just better be here” she joyfully yelled.

The trip included a luxury hotel stay along with a full hair and glam makeover, compliments of him.

After slaying her hair and providing her with makeup by @manibaeee and bomb black dress from @Pink_Lucy and nails by @sharp.nailss, he allowed her to pose in his Rolls Royce for a fabulous photoshoot.

“No client should ever be treated the way this young woman was,” said Jonathan Wright in an official statement. “As a beauty professional, and as a human being in general, no one has the right to put their hands on another, let alone a customer who is dissatisfied with their service. It’s inhumane, and it’s wrong, so I felt the only right thing to do was to give her a slay day on me.” he added. “As a hairstylist, I wanted her to see that there are many of us out here, like me, who will build her up and not tear her down.”

Cell phone footage of the incident began going viral early last week when it was posted on popular Instagram page @SpiritualWord.

From there, celebrity nail tech, who goes by @nuthin_butnails on social media, spoke to the victim who shared her story. According to their correspondence, the young woman was attacked after she paid a $25 deposit fee and additional $75, just short of the full $150 price. The victim allegedly waited 11 hours to receive a sew-in, which is why she refused to pay the stylist her full rate. After an alleged 10 minute warning, the stylist attacked her before two more women jumped in followed by salon owner Iconic Stylezz, who then began dragging her by her hair.

The young woman has received an outpouring of support and there is currently a GoFundMe, organized by Reese West to raise money for her legal fees.

