Male Behavioral Health Inc. (MBH) is an organization that exists to educate, advocate, and bring attention to the profound mental, emotional, and behavioral health needs of men and boys through research, training, and direct practice.
Founded by Jewel Woods, a University of Michigan trained social worker who works with men and boys in direct practice utilizing a unique therapeutic approach called Masculinist Therapy (MT),
MBH works with individual clients, organizations, and other helping professionals to serve the mental, emotional, and behavioral health needs of men and boys.
The Latest:
Eye On the Community Featuring Male Behavioral Health Inc.
