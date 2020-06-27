Will B.Simone Ever Catch a Break?

The instagram celebrity B.Simone can’t seem to shake the shade or haters after an old podcast she was on reveals that she was having a little bit of fun clowning the LBGTQ community.

When listening to the podcast snippet she refers to Transgender women as “Tranny”! She continues on to say how the LBGT, stands for Lettuce, Bacon, and Tomato.

But twitter couldn’t wait to light another fire underneath her gown of glory. Some expressed that the term Tranny was Transphobic ( I didn’t even know that), and although she had a friend who was Transgender she shouldn’t be blasting her business all over the podcast.

Take a listen below, and get a look at the comments.