Draymond Green Thinks That LeBron James Should Run For President

Despite having some of the most heated rivalries on the basketball court, Draymond Green has nothing but the utmost respect for LeBron James. So much so, that the Golden State Warriors power forward wants to see the Los Angeles Lakers power forward pursue a position in a much higher office.

Yup, Green wants to see James run for President one day.

He went on ESPN’s ‘First Take’ to talk about the “More Than A Vote” initiative. He also discussed what he really thinks of James, and how he would do as a leader beyond the NBA and in the world of politics.

From Uproxx:

“I think LeBron yields a lot of power, as he should,” Green said. “I think arguably the greatest player of all time, you look at his resume, it’s flawless on and off the court. The things that he’s been able to do on the court, obviously spectacular, but it’s more important the things that he’s been able to accomplish off the court, and that’s where he gets the utmost respect from me from. “It’s not about, for me, what he’s done on the basketball court,” Green continued. “As a competitor, I enjoy playing against him, enjoy playing against the best. But what he’s done off the court, the initiatives that he’s been able to lead, and this is just another example of that. I have the utmost respect for him, hopefully he [will] run for president one day.”

Basically, all of this high praise has become an endorsement from Green.

Who knows if James will even make a bid for The White House. If that ever was to happen, his best bet is for 2028.

Would you vote for LeBron if he runs for President?

"Hopefully [LeBron] will run for President one day." Draymond Green speaks on LeBron's power on and off the court, and thinks he should run for office. pic.twitter.com/nsc4WXseE9 — First Take (@FirstTake) June 23, 2020

