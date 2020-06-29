Megan Thee Stallion Used These Dove Products To Keep Her Hair Moisturized In The Desert

Just because this year’s BET Awards are virtual, doesn’t mean we won’t get a much-needed dose of red carpet fashion and style…without the red carpet. Hot girl Megan Thee Stallion dominated this year’s BET Award nominations and hit the stage to perform which means all eyes were on her hair and chosen fashions.
We caught up with Kellon Deryck, the celebrity stylist behind Megan Thee Stallion’s 2020 BET Awards look and here’s what he had to say about collaborating with Dove and the H-Town Hottie this award season.
HelloBeautiful: What is the inspiration behind Megan Thee Stallion’s BET look?
Kellon Deryck: The edgy-ness of the performance was calling for a more textured, sleek look. To achieve this, I used a mixture of straight and crimped pieces of hair. We also added a few random braids to complete the look.
HelloBeautiful: What’s your favorite thing about working with Meg?
Kellon Deryck: My favorite thing about working with Meg is her trusting my creativity with different hairstyles and looks! She does her own makeup, so her and I collab as a glam squad!
HelloBeautiful: How did you achieve Meg’s desert-friendly hair?
Kellon Deryck:
- When getting ready for Megan Thee Stallion’s BET performance in the desert, I had to make sure her natural hair stayed hydrated under her hair unit. To prep, I started off with Dove Amplified Textures Hydrating Cleanse Shampoo ($6.99) and then detangled with Dove Amplified Textures Super Slip Detangling Conditioner ($6.99).
- For added hydration and protection after the wash, I followed up with the Dove Amplified Textures Moisture Spa Recovery Mask ($6.99). I applied a generous amount throughout her hair and let it sit for 15 minutes in a plastic processing/conditioning cap then rinsed with cool water.
- I repeated those same steps – wash, condition and mask with Dove Amplified Textures – on her hair unit, which also had a curly texture, after I saw how amazing it made her natural hair look and feel.
- I then blow-dried her natural hair with the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Professional Edition on medium speed & 140 degree heat, for regular and gentle drying before braiding her hair down to prep for the install.
- Even though the unit had a curly texture, we decided to give it a blow out using the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Professional Edition and the Wide Tooth Comb attachment on high speed & 212 degree heat, for fast drying and styling.
- Then I used the cord-free Dyson Corrale Straightener on 410 degrees to achieve a sleek, straightened look, finishing it off by running a few dollops of Dove Style + Care Volume & Fullness Mousse ($4.99) through the strands to add a tousled, textured bedhead vibe.
HelloBeaufiful: What’s you favorite thing about award season?
Kellon Deryck: I always look forward to seeing the stars on the red carpet, and of course the performances. This year will be interesting considering there is no red carpet. Hopefully the artists use this time to get creative with their performances!
HelloBeautiful: COVID-19 drastically altered our world, how have you been able to adapt?
Kellon Deryck: COVID-19 has definitely drastically altered the world. During quarantine I took the “off time” to build on my social media platform, and even focus on creating music of my own!
