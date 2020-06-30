WATCH:: New Trailer For Upcoming Aretha Franklin Biopic “Respect”

A brand new biopic depicting the life of the late Aretha Franklin has dropped and honey it looks so good!!

Jennifer Hudson has been selected to portray Franklin and I honestly can not think of a more perfect person, with a powerhouse voice to take on the task. The movie will not hit theaters until December but looks well worth the wait.

The Queen of Soul will finally have her story told and Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson is absolutely looking like she might be up for another with this role.

This is the first peak viewers get of the film which was originally set to release in October 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic that has swept the world, things changed a bit and now the movie will be available to viewers Christmas Day!

In the trailer we get a glimpse of Hudson embodying Franklin, and we catch a peak at co-stars like Marlon Wayans, Mary J. Blige and Forest Whitaker.

This is the first film that has been authorized to depict Franklin’s life and is directed by Liesl Tommy and written by Tracey Scott Wilson. And what an honor for Jennifer Hudson to be starring in the film after being hand-picked by Aretha Franklin to play her before she passed in 2018.

“Respect” is already being considered as an Academy Award front-runner!

Source: The Shade Room

