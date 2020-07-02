International Sneaker Retailer SNIPES Launching Concept Store In Brooklyn

International sneaker and streetwear retailer SNIPES is coming to Downtown Brooklyn. The brand is launching its first-ever American-based 2.0 concept store on Thursday, July 9 across from the Barclays Center.

The SNIPES 2.0 store concept involves providing one of kind shopping experiences for its consumers which leads to an elevated brand experience. The goal is to make the store a neighborhood hub.

“We couldn’t be more excited to introduce the game-changing SNIPES 2.0 store concept to our US customer,” says Sven Voth, CEO of SNIPES, in a statement. “And where better to start than right across from Barclays Center in the heart of Downtown Brooklyn, cradle of sneaker and streetwear culture!”

Part of making that happen is making sure there is product heads are checking for. The Barclays Center store will stock brands like adidas, Converse, Ethika, Jordan, Nike and New Balance, and much more.

Plans for SNIPES’ opening day in Brooklyn include numerous giveaways from the likes of Sprayground, the North Face, and New Era, as well as a virtual appearance from DJ Khaled, who happens to be the brand’s Chief Creative Officer. Khaled will be announcing an exclusive giveaway of his very rare “Father of Asahd” Air Jordan 3.

“Trust me when I say that we’re not playing around at SNIPES – we are the go-to sneaker destination for a reason and the work we put in will show,” says Khaled via a statement. “While I will not be able to be at this Grand Opening physically, I will be there virtually. I want to thank everyone for supporting my SNIPES family during these tough times. We are so appreciative of all the communities we serve and we will always do our best to have a positive impact there and provide a fun and safe place to shop.”

The new Brooklyn SNIPES flagship is located at 161 Flatbush Avenue is scheduled to be open Monday through Saturday from 10AM to 9PM as well as Sunday from 11AM to 7PM. There is a pandemic going on, so social distancing measures will be in effect, including operating at 50% occupancy and customers being required to wear masks and to stay at least 6 feet apart.

Just make sure you’re purchasing tech is up to par because SNIPES, which was founded in 1998, is a cashless operation.

