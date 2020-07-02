CORONAVIRUS: Ohio Now With the Highest Amount of Cases Since April at Over 1,700

There is now an update in the latest involving cases related to the coronavirus disease in Ohio.

The state’s Department of Health updated information on how many more people have been infected and have died from COVID-19.

There were 52,865 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, which is an added 1,076 cases in the last 24 hours, along with a total of 2,876 deaths (13 added from yesterday). This is the highest single day of coronavirus cases found in Ohio since April.

That was when cases were around 1,300 during the “middle of April” within a 24-hour period.

Among those who are in hospitals across the state are over 7,900, with 46 continuing as the “median age” those in the state who are getting the virus.

Franklin and Cuyahoga Counties both lead Ohio with the most COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Franklin has over 9,300 cases with 407 deaths. Cuyahoga has over 7,000 cases with 366 deaths.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has mentioned that there are free testing sites for the virus across the state.

While all of the cases and deaths are increases, businesses are still opening back up in Ohio.

