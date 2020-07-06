CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Delirious Anti-Mask ‘Karen’ Gets Arrested Live On Instagram For Trashing A Face Covering Display At Target

"Karen" comes in many forms.

Despite health experts repeatedly reminding people that wearing a mask is one of the top ways to prevent both spreading and contracting the coronavirus, many Americans have been resolute in their wholesale rejection of the face coverings that are mandatory in many places. In many cases, “Karens” — white women exerting their perceived privileges despite being very much in the wrong — have been leading the pack on that front.

That seemed to be the case at a Target store in Scottsdale, Arizona, where an unidentified Karen (who may very well have been suffering from a mental illness manic episode) decided to document her disdain for face coverings by filming herself live on Instagram by violently destroying an innocent display of masks. She, like many other Karens, decided to take matters into her own hands, only this time it was quite literal.

The unidentified white woman who never showed herself on film trained her camera on the display of face coverings, starting the video by saying ominously, “finally, we meet the end of the road.”

She continued: “I’ve been looking forward to this shit all my fucking life,” she said zooming in on the face masks before declaring to “Target, I’m not playing any more games!”

And with that, Karen began violently knocking and pulling off the masks from their racks and throwing them all over the floor. The more violently she swipes, the louder and more aggressive her voice can be heard getting.

Cursing up a storm, Karen doesn’t finish until there is not a single face mask left on any of the racks that were hanging on the store’s display over the course of the nearly one-minute-long video.

When two store associates approached Karen to find out what the problem was, she defended throwing the masks on the floor and asked why she couldn’t do it. “Because I’m a blonde white woman?” she asked before bringing attention to her “40,000 fucking Rolex.”

Watch the madness unfold below.

The video ended there before another began after she ended up in police custody.

With her camera filming a police officer (who was wearing a mask), Karen says spewing some unintelligible political mumbo jumbo in an effort to defend her illegal actions. As the lead officer’s questions are met with answers cloaked in references to government conspiracy theories, he finally says, “OK, I think we have enough here.”

He then asks Karen to put down her phone but instead, she taunts him and says he’s being recorded on Instagram. “Say cheese,” Karen said.

That’s when all three of the responding officers moved in to handcuff and arrest Karen in an effort to keep her from doing any more harm, including to herself. Interestingly enough, the lead officer can be heard apologizing to Karen as he arrests her, saying “I’m sorry,” pointing to Karen’s privileges enjoyed even while under arrest.

This Karen video was just the latest in a long line of increasing installments that underscore the sense of entitlement many white women wield on a daily basis in various scenarios. From pretending to be attacked by a nonviolent Black bird watcher to crying about how long the wait in a McDonald’s drive-thru was to pulling a gun on a Black family over an argument at Chipotle to now this woman destroying a display of face masks in Target, Karens have emerged as yet another unfortunate theme in this unfortunate year.

SEE ALSO:

Arrested! Video Shows ‘Karen’ Pulling A Gun On Black Woman And Daughter Over Chipotle Argument

Nurse ‘Karen’ Fired After Calling Black Lives Matter A ‘Political Trick’ Meant To ‘Terrorize’

Karens

'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Won't Stop Trying To Police People

24 photos Launch gallery

'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Won't Stop Trying To Police People

Continue reading ‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Won’t Stop Trying To Police People

'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Won't Stop Trying To Police People

UPDATED: 2:02 p.m. ET, July 4 -- One of the many byproducts of the coronavirus pandemic has been the very predictable emergence of white women amplifying their privileges when it comes to exerting their purported moral authorities in reaction to the public health crisis. The people consistently at the center of such disturbing incidents have been mockingly dubbed "Karens," a generic name for the white women being immortalized on the viral videos in which they are unwittingly starring. With the proliferation of all the Karens, it can be hard to keep track of them, especially as people are protesting against the very racism that they represent. But they resiliently keep exposing themselves, like last weekend when a Karen who lives in the Milwaukee area confronted protesters and spit on a teenager. The uncontrollable rage of Stephanie Rapkin toward a young, diverse group of protesters peacefully demonstrating against the kind of racism she was unabashedly displaying got the 64-year-old lawyer arrested not once but twice in the span of as many days. Her's was a special kind of Karening that was recorded on video and went viral for the world to witness the person who became better known as the "Shorewood Spitter." https://twitter.com/DanielBice/status/1269978344495472643?s=20 And if you thought Karens could only be women, get your sexist mind out of the racial gutter. There have been a growing number of instances of white men unknowingly vying against their female counterparts (though there doesn't seem to be anything more irresistible to police officers than a white woman's tears, but we digress...) to one-up each other's irrational anti-Black racism. Those folks have been Christened as "Karen's Husband." We met one just last week when a white man decided to call the cops on protestors because they were allegedly “honking horns” near his home. In peak white entitlement fashion, he tried to use his service in the military as a reason why he has the authority to make demands. In another video, a group of Black entrepreneurs described being racially profiled by a white man in a Minnesota building where they rent office space. Previously, one Karen had an unwanted moment of international attention when a woman named Amy Cooper claimed to be deathly afraid of a Black man because he asked her to put her dog on a leash in a public park in New York City where bird watching is popular. It was one of the more egregious instances of Karen trying to police a Black person under flagrantly racist pretenses. [caption id="attachment_3948076" align="alignnone" width="930"] Source: @melodyMcooper / Twitter[/caption]   The incident unfolded early on the Memorial Day holiday after Christian Cooper (obviously, no relation) spotted Karen's dog off the leash in a part of Central Park called the Ramble. The video begins directly after that and shows Karen, clearly embarrassed at being rightfully called out, reacting mercilessly on both a human and canine levels, fumbling to put the leash on her dog while scrambling to call police at the same time. In doing so, she appeared to be choking, lifting and dragging her dog by the leash. Karen can be seen and heard repeating in a shaky voice on her phone that "there's an African American man threatening my life." Christian Cooper's video, of course, showed that the only apparent threat came when Karen moved aggressively toward him despite his pleas for her to stop advancing in his direction. Watch the video below. https://twitter.com/melodyMcooper/status/1264965252866641920?s=20 An inane social media debate broke out last month over the racial connotation behind the name Karen, with white women claiming it was the "N-word for white women." But not all of the videos have a racial undertone to them, either, as many of the so-called Karens show just as much negative energy toward their fellow white folks as they do to Black people as the underlying theme each time remains the same -- how dare anybody go against what Karen says? https://twitter.com/briantylercohen/status/1263208102951743488?s=20 That privileged attitude, however, has not prevailed as it used to not so long ago when an earlier incarnation of the Karens -- BBQ Beckys -- dominated the news cycle by calling police on Black people who were somehow exhibiting threatening behavior by participating in everyday activities that included but were not limited to having a cookout, selling Girl Scout cookies and studying in a library. [caption id="attachment_3799341" align="alignnone" width="960"] Source: YouTube[/caption] Karens were already rising to infamy before the coronavirus pandemic set in. But as the COVID-19 crisis has continued, so have the Karens, undeterred in getting their points across. From questioning why a Black police officer was "breaking into" his own home to assaulting workers at a Red Lobster who were only enforcing social distancing guidelines to finding a UPS worker "suspicious" for delivering packages to threatening pharmacy employees, the coronavirus has emboldened Karens across the world. Another hallmark of the videos of the Karens is the decided absence of police violence from any of them. In one video, a Karen is joined by a throng of other Karens at a playground, one of the many places ruled off-limits during the pandemic. The video opens with a police officer politely and patiently asking the lead Karen to kindly leave since playgrounds were closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, especially among the young. But Karen had other ideas and decided to mouth off to the cop, who gave her multiple chances to leave before he finally arrested her. To be sure, there are male Karens, as well. That much was proven earlier this month when a white man blocked a Black delivery driver from leaving a gated community and called the police over the same kind of misguided suspicions that white folks have been known to have when they see Black and brown skin. https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2291623967807483 For the full Karen experience of living life feeling like there are no consequences and repercussions for one's own actions, scroll down for a hearty dose of Karens' reality as documented on the videos below.

Delirious Anti-Mask ‘Karen’ Gets Arrested Live On Instagram For Trashing A Face Covering Display At Target  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Close