45 Uses Elizabeth Warren’s Name to Give His Thoughts on Twitter on The Potential Cleveland Indians Name Change

News of the Cleveland Indians reportedly discussing a name change has been a hot topic locally and nationally.

Now, U.S. President Donald Trump is throwing his into the ring on not only the baseball team that has been referred to as “The Tribe” by longtime and devoted fans, but also the football Washington Redskins, which is also looking into a new name and identity just like the Indians.

He took to his favorite platform, Twitter, to speak his mind on the two teams.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Today, the president took to Twitter, saying that a decision to change the Cleveland team’s name, along with Washington, D.C., football team, would be a “politically correct” move.

#45 even had to bring in one-time Democratic Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren in his tweet:

They name teams out of STRENGTH, not weakness, but now the Washington Redskins & Cleveland Indians, two fabled sports franchises, look like they are going to be changing their names in order to be politically correct. Indians, like Elizabeth Warren, must be very angry right now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2020

He’s not the only person to comment publicly on the team still known as the “Indians,” as one of team’s key members has also spoken out on any potential changes:

Yesterday, Cleveland Indians skipper Terry Francona spoke with the press about the possibility of a name change, saying he would favor a new nickname for the club and that he’s not too old to change his thinking.

The team released an announcement on July 3 in regards to its future:

The changes had already started in 2019 when its longtime mascot and symbol, Chief Wahoo, was phased out as its smiling face had vanished from its logo and team uniforms.

Fans are split over the Indians doing away with its name and identity.

