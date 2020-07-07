Four employees at a Jimmy John’s restaurant in Woodstock Georgia have been fired after posting a video of themselves playing with a noose made out of food on Snapchat.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The noose was made from bread dough that was intended for customers sandwiches. The employees can be seen in the video with the noose tied around their necks, laughing with a ‘Happy 4th of July’ filter/graphic on the bottom. The video immediately went viral with customers vowing to never buy from Jimmy John’s again.
Jimmy John’s issued a statement via Twitter and fired the employees.
The Latest:
- Everything You Need To Know About S&P WorkLab’s #OhioBeTheChange Campaign
- Four Jimmy John Employees Fired After Making Noose Out of Food
- CORONAVIRUS: Seven Ohio Counties To Be Under Mask Wearing Mandate This Wednesday
- Who’s Cappin?! Harvard University – ALL GAP, No Gown [VIDEO]
- Why Providing The Necessary Assistance To Position Black Businesses For Success Is So Vital [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Quarantine Babies: Papoose Reveals Remy Ma Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2
- Self-Made Millionaire Unnisha Paige Teaches Aspiring Girl Bosses How To Generate Additional Streams Of Income
- Four Fierce Black-Owned Hair Brands That Are Following Madam C. J. Walker’s Lead
- Businesses Connected To Kanye West, President Trump and Jared Kushner Received PPP Loans
- Video Shows Trump Supporter Pulling A Gun On Black Man Warning That ‘No One Is Wearing A Mask!’
Four Jimmy John Employees Fired After Making Noose Out of Food was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com