Micah Dixon Welcomes Baby Boy, See His First Picture

Congrats to our very own Micah Dixon for becoming a mother to a second baby boy!

Micah delivered a healthy 6 pound 8-ounce baby boy on the morning of July 8th, 2020. Micah told us that after nine hours of labor that it “wasn’t too bad, he came out like butter.”

Please meet our newest Power family member Mekhi Maurice

Micah will be out on maternity leave adjusting to being a mother of two and resting as much as possible. Mekhi is the second child for Micah, her other son’s name is EB. Follow Micah on Instagram here. See some of her maternity shoot pics below.

