Dating during a pandemic isn’t the easiest thing to do, but for those who are managing it, or are looking forward to it, here are some of the most: underrated place for a date during the pandemic?”
According to Reddit:
- Aquariums are awesome and you can still practice social distancing.
- A good local breakfast spot. If they’re willing to meet you at 8 in the morning, you know they’re into you.
- Mini golf. It’s fun, lasts an appropriate amount of time, and no one is good at it. You can tell if your date is competitive, easy-going, and/or funny.
- A used bookstore. It gives you a real feel for what sorts of things they are interested in, and you can pick one book for each other to read.
- Sitting in the trunk of your car or the bed of your pick up trick with your date while sipping on 7-11 slushies at night while you’re both looking at the stars
- Botanical gardens, especially if you memorize some interesting facts about some of the plants. Bonus points if you pack a picnic basket.
- A toy store. “Help me with a birthday present for my niece” is a great excuse for a date. Playing with toys can be a lot of fun.
- Farmers market, best spot. You’re not stuck face to face with them, there are a ton of interesting things to talk about, and you’ll know what type of eating habits they have.
Happy Dating! For more info, click here.
Great Places for a Date During the Pandemic! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
Also On Power 107.5: