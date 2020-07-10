According to WCPO just days after opening for season pass holders, a representative at Kings Island confirmed that one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Park spokesman Chad Showalter stated that the part was taking extra safety measures that included sanitization, infected employees staying quarantined for 14 days at home, and contact tracing for park employees.
Kings Island will open for non-season pass holders Friday, July 10th with further safety measures in place for fun-seekers. Park visitors must now make a reservation for entry into the park in advance. Before arriving at the park, you must fill out a health questionnaire. While there, social distancing will be taking place inside the park as much as possible and all guests and employees must wear a face mask.
For a full scope on Kings Island park safety click here.
The Latest:
- Ft. Hayes Students Release Album “The Paragon Project Vol. 4”
- Halle Berry Apologizes For Considering Role As A Transgender Man In A Upcoming Film
- Zendaya & John David Washington Secretly Filmed ‘Malcolm & Marie’ During Pandemic
- Ralph Lauren Releases Limited-Edition COVID-19 Benefit Polo Shirt, Designed By Black Woman
- Jeezy’s Ex Claims He Made Up Jeannie Mai Engagement To Humiliate Her
- Simpin’ Ain’t Easy?: NYT Breaks Down The Word Simp For The Masses
- HHW Gaming: PlayStation Gives Us A Glimpse of What The ‘Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ Box Art
- “Black Lives Matter” Painted In Front Of Trump Tower In New York City
- Pop Smoke Murder: 5 People Arrested Over Slain Rapper’s Death
- Naya Rivera Missing After Boat Trip On Lake, 4-Year-Old Son Found Alone
Employee at Kings Island Test Positive for COVID-19 was originally published on wiznation.com