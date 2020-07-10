Employee at Kings Island Test Positive for COVID-19

According to WCPO just days after opening for season pass holders, a representative at Kings Island confirmed that one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

Park spokesman Chad Showalter stated that the part was taking extra safety measures that included sanitization, infected employees staying quarantined for 14 days at home, and contact tracing for park employees.

Kings Island will open for non-season pass holders Friday, July 10th with further safety measures in place for fun-seekers. Park visitors must now make a reservation for entry into the park in advance. Before arriving at the park, you must fill out a health questionnaire. While there, social distancing will be taking place inside the park as much as possible and all guests and employees must wear a face mask.

For a full scope on Kings Island park safety click here.

