CORONAVIRUS: Ohio’s Summit, Lorain, and Trumbull Counties Now at Level Three

Three of Ohio’s counties are now at Level 3 in the state’s Public Health Advisory System in regards to COVID-19 risk.

Summit, Lorain and Trumbull have each moved up in the Public Emergency alert chart. Those three have now been added to the mask wearing mandate that has already started for several of the state’s other counties, but it will start for those three on July 10.

DeWine confirmed Thursday that all counties in Ohio that are new Level 3 will be under a face mask mandate, among other measures, beginning Friday at 6 p.m.

One county that is already on both the mask order and Level 3, Cuyahoga, is now approaching the highest level at Level 4:

Cuyahoga County has been listed at Level 3 since the system was announced on July 2, but on Thursday DeWine announced that the county is on the verge of tipping into the Level 4 category.

This is due to the increase in those who have tested positive where “increase in weekly COVID-19 cases in Cuyahoga County — 999 from June 24 to June 30 — the average new cases in the day doubling from 66 to 151 between June 16 to June 28.”

Average emergency room visits went from 19 to 50 per day, hospital admissions are now up from seven per day to 20, and the amount of cases that are “confirmed and suspected” of COVID-19 went from 41 to 233. Those are compared between June and July in Cuyahoga County.

As for Summit and Trumbull counties, they are up a level, according to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, due to more cases along with hospitalization, “emergency room visits and outpatient visits.” Religious and spiritual settings, business and organization settings, an outbreak at an apartment building in Trumbull County, and outbreaks at “long-term care facilities.”

A total of 18 counties have moved up one level, but Huron County went down from Level 3 to Level 2. Mask wearing is no longer “mandated” in that county.

Here is more of what Gov. DeWine has released:

NEW RISK LEVEL MAP: 12 counties have triggered enough indicators to be at Red Alert Level 3. Three of those counties are on the watch list, meaning they are close to reaching Level 4: Butler, Cuyahoga, Hamilton. Franklin Co. dropped off the watch list. Huron now a Level 2. pic.twitter.com/59M9Yl4vT6 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 9, 2020

#Ohio's #COVID19 data for July 9, 2020. It’s important to remember that these are lagging indicators. If the pattern we are seeing in other states continues, we can expect to see hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and deaths increase a few weeks after increases in cases. pic.twitter.com/HlCbJxpScc — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 9, 2020

Current Confirmed #COVID19 Patient Count in Ohio Hospitals. On June 26 there were 619 #COVID19 patients in hospitals around the state. Since then, we have increased to 905 as of today. pic.twitter.com/wqWjSNfUip — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 9, 2020

Testing and Positivity. We are seeing a “weekend effect” where the number of tests reported on Sat/Sun are generally lower than the numbers reported on weekdays. The positivity rate reported for July 7th was 6.4%, which is Ohio’s highest since 5/25. pic.twitter.com/9zh4ULowCF — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 9, 2020

