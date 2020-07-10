CLOSE
The Morning Hustle
Home

The Latest Update on Former ‘Glee’ Actress Naya Rivera’s Disappearance

In today’s trending topics, the Supreme Court blocked House Democrats from accessing Donald Trump’s financial records but there is a loophole because he’s not immune to a subpoena.

California, Arizona, Texas, and Florida are still experiencing high numbers of coronavirus cases.  In relation to COVID-19 Starbucks has now stated that everyone has to wear a mask in their locations no matter the local rules.

In the case of Naya Rivera, officials have said they are now in the recovery stage in a presumed drowning incident.

SEE ALSO:

Naya Rivera Missing After Boat Trip On Lake, 4-Year-Old Son Found Alone

21 Times Javicia Leslie, The New Batwoman, Was A Red Carpet Fashion Killer

Future Launches COVID-19 Scholarship To Help College Freshmen In Georgia

That Rona: Celebs Who Have Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus

17 photos Launch gallery

That Rona: Celebs Who Have Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Continue reading That Rona: Celebs Who Have Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus

That Rona: Celebs Who Have Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus

[caption id="attachment_845506" align="alignnone" width="808"] Source: Idris Elba / @idriselba / Twitter[/caption] Unless you’ve dedicated to avoiding the world, or on a desert meditation retreat like that actor, then you’re aware the Coronavirus is a global pandemic. No one is safe, with a number of celebrities having been diagnosed with COVID-19 or at least quarantining after exposure. While the thousands of deaths are very real, for many it hasn’t really touched them in a way that illustrates how serious things are. But when famous people start coming down with the potentially fatal diagnosis, more people start to snap to attention. Same goes for organizations. For example, the NBA basically closed up shop when one of its star players was diagnosed. We put together a list of some of the more prominent Coronavirus cases below (which more than likely will continue to grow. Stay safe, wash your hands, and if you can, stay the hell home.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

The Latest Update on Former ‘Glee’ Actress Naya Rivera’s Disappearance  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Close