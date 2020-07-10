CLOSE
The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

The Lo Down: 5 People Arrested In Connection With Pop Smoke’s Murder + Is Khloe Kardashian Currently Engaged?!

There looks like there will be justice for The Woo. 5 people were arrested in connection with the New York rising star, Pop Smoke.

Simone Biles is sprinkling Black Girl Magic on the cover of Vogue magazine for their August issue.

Word on the street is, Khloe Kardashian may be engaged to her child’s father, Tristian Thompson but may be too afraid to make it public because of what fans will say.  

SEE ALSO: 

5 People Arrested In Connection With Pop Smoke’s Murder

Put On Blast: Simone Biles Completely Embarrassed USA Gymnastics With Her Amazing Reply To Their Birthday Tribute

Rob Kardashian Claims Blac Chyna Parties, Uses Cocaine In Front Of Daughter

#RIPWOO: Pop Smoke’s Posthumous Debut LP ‘Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon’ Is Here

20 photos Launch gallery

#RIPWOO: Pop Smoke’s Posthumous Debut LP ‘Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon’ Is Here

Continue reading #RIPWOO: Pop Smoke’s Posthumous Debut LP ‘Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon’ Is Here

#RIPWOO: Pop Smoke’s Posthumous Debut LP ‘Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon’ Is Here

[caption id="attachment_885488" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty[/caption] Pop Smoke was on the cusp of superstardom after introducing American ears to the booming UK Drill sound, but his life was tragically cut short this past February. Today (July 3), the Brooklyn rapper’s posthumous studio album debut Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon is here and fans on Twitter are sharing their reviews. With the guiding hand of Steven Victor and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon manages to capture Pop Smoke’s massive microphone presence and bone-chilling delivery atop top-tier production from longtime collaborator 808Melo, CashMoneyAP, WondaGurl, Mustard, Buddah Bless, and others. The album is heavy on features with Quavos of the Migos featured on three tracks, Tyga, Lil Baby, DaBaby, Swae Lee, Rowdy Rebel, and 50 Cent as well among others. Across 19 tracks, the promise of Pop Smoke and his hit-making ability is apparent thus making his passing tougher to stomach. On Twitter, fans are chiming in in real-time as the morning rolls on and as folks digest the album in full. We’ve got those reactions listed out below. https://open.spotify.com/album/7e7t0MCrNDcJZsPwUKjmOc?si=gm9vUczlRXGT9lvcOk_NVQ [protected-iframe id="863f256107ae594343e456352a83af45-132533896-130753239" info="https://embed.music.apple.com/us/album/shoot-for-the-stars-aim-for-the-moon/1521888462" height="450" frameborder="0"] — Photo: Getty

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

The Lo Down: 5 People Arrested In Connection With Pop Smoke’s Murder + Is Khloe Kardashian Currently Engaged?!  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Close