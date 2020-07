We all know Bill Nye the Science guy from our childhood and even during the pandemic y’all still go him working. The scientist took to social media to show why it’s so important that we wear our masks to stop the spread of Covid. We’re your mask to protect you but to stop the spread of Covid-19!

Bill Nye the Science Guy shares some face mask facts 😷 pic.twitter.com/6U709BrpWu — Culture Crave 🎥 (@CultureCrave) July 9, 2020

Bill Nye The Science Guy says “WEAR YOUR MASK!” was originally published on kysdc.com

