Dr. Anahi M. Ortiz, M.D. reported some grim news for the residents of Franklin County. She is urging people to check on their loved ones with addictions as 15 people have died from overdoses in a 72-hour period.

According to Newsweek, Franklin County reported double-digit drug overdose deaths for a second weekend in a row, and it’s only part of an ongoing problem this calendar year. Dr. Ortiz, reported Sunday their have been 15 overdose deaths over the last 72 hours and the previous weekend saw 16 overdose deaths over three days.

Ortiz made the report through her Facebook page and urged families and friends of those who use please check on your loved ones, and carry naloxone. Resources for treatment can be found at findtreatment.gov.

Franklin Co. Coroner: 15 Fatal Drug Overdoses in 72 Hours was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

