It’s been a bittersweet past few weeks with the release of two posthumous album Pop Smoke’s Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon dropped at the top of July and just a week later Juice Wrld’s Legends Never Die arrived. Sales projections for the latter hit over the weekend with an expected 400K to 440K moved in the first week. Forecasters said that if it hit the higher-end of the projections, it would be sitting right behind The Weeknd for the largest debut of the year.
Chance The Rapper Capes For Kanye West's Fake Presidential Bid, Twitter Smacks 3 Cap Off His Dome
Juice WRLD’s “Legends Never Die” 1st Week Sales Projections Increase Big Time was originally published on wiznation.com