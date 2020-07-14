Social Media Comedian Meechie Hoe Is Shot And Killed In Philadelphia: Report

A comedian who developed a large following on social media was reportedly shot and killed Monday night in Philadelphia, according to reports. Known as Meechie Hoe, his real identity and full name was not immediately released with the reports of his death. However, the Philadelphia Police Department reportedly confirmed his death.

You made me laugh with every post you a legend bro 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 #meechiehoe pic.twitter.com/I0dRcCDGJl — ىشس (@FREAKYFEEK1) July 14, 2020

Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill also seemingly confirmed Meechie Hoe’s death with a tweet on Tuesday morning.

They killed Meechie hoe that’s Brazy! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) July 14, 2020

The shooting happened late Monday night as Meechie was a passenger being driven in a car. Reports on social media said he was shot 20 times, but ABC News only reported that “the 25-year-old passenger was shot multiple times.” The car crashed into a pole after the shooting. The driver injured his arm and was being questioned by police.

My all time favorite MEECHIE hoe video 😭😰😟 pic.twitter.com/lgnfXjnzZi — PETUNIA. (@mscurlz_) July 14, 2020

However, as of early Tuesday afternoon, no arrests had been announced in what appeared to be a targeted shooting.

The Philadelphia Police Department told Heavy.com that officers found “a 25 year old male victim in the passenger seat of a black Nissan Altima that had crashed into a traffic control device. The victim was suffering from gunshot wounds to the arm and chest. Police transported the victim to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced at 11:34 p.m. The driver of the vehicle was transported to Temple University Hospital by Medic personnel with a minor injury to his arm.”

Meechie Hoe gained a name for himself in the social media comedy world by performing a number of sketches online.

The Instagram page associated with Meechie Hoe’s account had been deactivated as of late Tuesday morning.

People from Philadelphia were reacting with disbelief at the news that a popular native son like Meechie Hoe could be killed in his own city.

Y’all killed Meechie Hoe? The city moving different. — Armani White (@armaniblanco) July 14, 2020

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information become available.

