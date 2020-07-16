Download The New Magic 95.5 Mobile App For Your Smartphone!

Listen to Magic 95.5 wherever you go with our FREE smartphone apps.
Download the magic 95.5 mobile app on your smartphone through the iTunes Store or Android Marketplace.
Our smartphone apps allow you to listen to magic 95.5 wherever you go, win prizes, play games, request a song, and much more!
Get our iPhone app by going to the iTunes Store and searching for Magic 95.5 or you can click here.
Get our Android app by going to the Android Marketplace and searching for Magic 95.5 or you can click here.
