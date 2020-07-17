CLOSE
The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

Listen Each Hour to DJ Khaled and Drake’s New Songs “Popstar” and “Greece”

2017 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage and Audience

Source: Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017 / Getty

As promised, Drake and DJ Khaled once again come together to collaborate for another summer anthem. Listen to the new songs “Popstar” and “Greece”, we will be playing the records each hour!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Both are slated to appear on Khaled’s next album, Khaled Khaled; a release date for the album has yet to be announced. The new tracks also mark the first new music from Drake since the release of Dark Lane Demo Tapes this past May, and his first music with DJ Khaled since “To the Max” in 2017.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

 

 

 

 

Listen Each Hour to DJ Khaled and Drake’s New Songs “Popstar” and “Greece”  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Power 107.5:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Close