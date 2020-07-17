Listen Each Hour to DJ Khaled and Drake’s New Songs “Popstar” and “Greece”

As promised, Drake and DJ Khaled once again come together to collaborate for another summer anthem. Listen to the new songs “Popstar” and “Greece”, we will be playing the records each hour!

Both are slated to appear on Khaled’s next album, Khaled Khaled; a release date for the album has yet to be announced. The new tracks also mark the first new music from Drake since the release of Dark Lane Demo Tapes this past May, and his first music with DJ Khaled since “To the Max” in 2017.

