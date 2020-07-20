Nicki Minaj Announces Pregnancy With Colorful Maternity Photos

After teasing fans wits cryptic messages on Instagram, Nicki Minaj announced she is indeed pregnant. The Queen rapper posted a colorful maternity photo debuting her baby bump just 20 minutes ago and the image already has over 1 million likes. “Omg Nicki” is currently trending on Twitter news about the pregnancy makes it’s way around the social sphere.

Minaj went back to her signature cotton candy hair for the shoot while rocking a bedazzled bikini top in the fun photos. She poses with mermaid blue hair in another.

“Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes. ” she captioned the below photo.

Fans have long been speculating the queen Barb was expecting. She’s been keeping a low profile aside from dropping a verse on Tekashi 69’s Trolls and appearing in the music video.

Minaj married her old high school sweetheart Kenneth Petty in October and it looks like they were working overtime in the bedroom.

Happy Birthday, Nicki Minaj! Check Out 20 of Her Most Talked About Looks 20 photos Launch gallery Happy Birthday, Nicki Minaj! Check Out 20 of Her Most Talked About Looks 1. NICKI MINAJ PERFORMING ON SNL, 2011 Source:Getty 1 of 20 2. NICKI MINAJ AT THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS, 2010 Source:Getty 2 of 20 3. NICKI MINAJ AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2011 Source:Getty 3 of 20 4. NICKI MINAJ AT THE 53RD ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2011 Source:Getty 4 of 20 5. NICKI MINAJ AT THE CAROLINA HERRERA FASHION SHOW, 2011 Source:Getty 5 of 20 6. NICKI MINAJ AT THE 54TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2012 Source:Getty 6 of 20 7. NICKI MINAJ AT THE MET GALA, 2013 Source:Getty 7 of 20 8. NICKI MINAJ AT THE BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS, 2013 Source:Getty 8 of 20 9. NICKI MINAJ AT THE BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS, 2014 Source:Getty 9 of 20 10. NICKI MINAJ AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2014 Source:Getty 10 of 20 11. NICKI MINAJ AT THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS, 2015 Source:Getty 11 of 20 12. NICKI MINAJ AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2015 Source:Getty 12 of 20 13. NICKI MINAJ AT THE 57TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2015 Source:Getty 13 of 20 14. NICKI MINAJ AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2016 Source:Getty 14 of 20 15. NICKI MINAJ AT THE MET GALA, 2017 Source:Getty 15 of 20 16. NICKI MINAJ AT THE AMFAR GALA, 2017 Source:Getty 16 of 20 17. NICKI MINAJ AT THE HARPER'S BAZAAR ICONS BY CARINE ROITFELD EVENT, 2017 Source:Getty 17 of 20 18. NICKI MINAJ AT THE MET GALA, 2018 Source:Getty 18 of 20 19. NICKI MINAJ AT THE HARPER'S BAZAAR ICONS EVENT, 2018 Source:Getty 19 of 20 20. NICKI MINAJ AT THE MET GALA, 2019 Source:Getty 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading Happy Birthday, Nicki Minaj! Check Out 20 of Her Most Talked About Looks Happy Birthday, Nicki Minaj! Check Out 20 of Her Most Talked About Looks [caption id="attachment_3066012" align="alignnone" width="647"] Source: PA Images / Getty[/caption] There are few female rappers who can take responsibility for changing the face of hip hop for women. Nicki Minaj is one of them. The Queens-native graced us with chart topping music since 1999 and she hasn’t looked back since. Nicki has used her career as a vehicle of self expression. Through her lyrics, social media accounts, and choices in fashion, we were always able to tell exactly what was on Nicki’s mind. When she first hopped on the scene, Nicki’s style was more gimmicky than fashionable. She went for the shock factor and wore things that was considered over the top. As her career progressed and she started to dabble in movie roles and create fashion collections, she decided to tone down her wardrobe so that she could be taken seriously. Now, at the age of 37, Nicki has achieved so much. She has 6 American Music Awards, 10 BET Awards, 5 MTV Video Music Awards, 4 Billboard Music Awards, and many more. She has sold 30 million singles as a lead artist, 60 million singles as a featured artist, and over five million albums worldwide, making her one of the world's best-selling music artists. This year, she tied the knot with her childhood friend Kenneth Petty. We’re getting a whole new Nicki Minaj now. She’s married, she’s accomplished, and she’s evolved in more ways than one. Today, for her 37th birthday, we’re taking a look at 20 of Nicki Minaj’s most talked about, provocative looks.

Nicki Minaj Announces Pregnancy With Colorful Maternity Photos was originally published on hellobeautiful.com