Hip-Hop Spot: Kanye West Hits The Campaign Trail, But Was This A Rally or A Cry For Help?? [VIDEO]

Headkrack breaks down the many head-turning moments during the Kanye West rally, where West got a poor reaction from attendees after saying that Harriet Tubman’s heroic acts as part of the Underground Railroad movement to free captive slaves was actually a ploy. Per Yeezy, she didn’t actually free any slaves.

“Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves, she just had the slaves go work for other white people,” West is heard saying while the crowd reacted negatively, as well as tearfully expressing his opinion on abortion and an array of other topics. What do you think is really going on with Kanye?

In other Kanye news, a track that was suppose to be released featuring Kanye and Nicki Minaj may have been scrapped, and we break down some of our favorite shows we are watching from over the weekend in today’s Hip-Hop Spot!

