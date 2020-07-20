Apple have closed their Northeast Ohio locations because of worries involving the coronavirus.

All three are limiting their operations to the public and are hoping to get back into “full operations as soon as it’s safe to do so,” as mention on Apple’s Eton website.

Here is what happening at the company’s Cleveland and Akron-area spots.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The Eton (28849 Chagrin Boulevard, Woodmere) and Crocker Park (267 Crocker Park Boulevard, Westlake) stores are both offering pickups for existing online purchases, along with previously-scheduled technical support and personal shopping appointments. The Summit Mall location (3265 West Market Street, Akron) is however open for current and new online pick-ups, appointment-only technical support and appointment-only one-on-one shopping sessions.

So it might be a while to shop inside those particular stores.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of SOPA Images and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of VCG and Getty Images

Cleveland and Akron Apple Stores Shut Down For The Time Being Due to COVID-19 Concerns was originally published on wzakcleveland.com