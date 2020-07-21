Yara Shahidi Signs Deal With ABC Studios Starting Her Own Production Company

Grown-ish star, Yara Shahidi is creating her own lane.

The executive producer is creating a production company with her mother Keri Shahidi, under an overall signed deal with ABC Studios.

The mother-daughter duo’s company, 7th Sun “will develop and produce scripted and alternative television projects for cable, streaming, and broadcast.”

She told Variety, “I’m thrilled to be partnering with my home family, ABC Studios, in this exciting next chapter, alongside my family,” Yara said. “It’s exciting to add our production company to the roster of my peers and mentors who are also actively committed to sharing meaningful stories.”

