Black Thought “Thought vs Everybody,” Bizzy Bone “Black Milk” & More | Daily Visuals 7.21.20

For decades already Black Thought has proven to be one of the most prolific MC’s the Hip-Hop game has ever seen and though lots of people tend to overlook his lyrical prowess, real heads know the deal.

Continuing to show and prove that he’s every bit the problem he was since his Illadelph Halflife days, Thought comes through with some new visuals to “Thought vs Everybody” in which he gives viewers a quick history lesson on Black culture back in the day while holding court in a cathedral like a teacher for real. Be sure to support his latest projectStreams of Thought, Vol. 3: Cane and Abel when you get a chance.

Keeping with Hip-Hop OG’s, Bizzy Bone uses his airtime to highlight the protests that rocked 2020 to it’s core and reminds us that we have to fight for change if we want a better tomorrow in his clip to “Black Milk.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from 42 Dugg featuring Moneybagg Yo, Loveboat Luciano, and more.

BLACK THOUGHT – THOUGHT VS EVERYBODY”

BIZZY BONE – “B.L.ACK M.ILK”

42 DUGG FT. MONEYBAGG YO – “HABIT”

GORILLAZ FT. SCHOOLBOY Q – “PAC-MAN”

TY DOLLA $IGN FT. KANYE WEST, FKA TWIGS & SKRILLEX – “EGO DEATH”

LOVEBOAT LUCIANO – “KILL EVERYBODY”

SAHBABII – “READY TO EAT”

BUDDY – “BLACK 2”

SAINT JHN FT. FUTURE – “ROSES REMIX”

