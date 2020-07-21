Two of the nation’s most popular dollar-store chains are changing their minds on enforcing customers to wear masks and face covering when they are inside their locations.

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar have both decided to just simply have their patrons “request” to wear any facial coverings despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Nearly two weeks ago, the retailers’ policies stated shoppers, vendors and employees must wear face masks, but now they say they will require masks only if they are mandated by state or local rules. The stores’ parent company hasn’t said why the change was made.

This comes as a complete reversal from a lot of the businesses that have decided to “require” those who shop or dine wear those masks and face coverings.

Among those that have made that decision “include Lowe’s, Home Depot, CVS, Target, Walmart, Starbucks, Best Buy,” and Kohl’s among others.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of KTVI-TV St. Louis and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of NurPhoto and Getty Images

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar Now Requesting Customers Wearing Facial Coverings Instead Of Requiring was originally published on wzakcleveland.com