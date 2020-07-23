Make a difference, serve your community! Interested in becoming a Columbus Police officer? Our division offers rewarding careers with outstanding benefits. Help us promote our core values: Integrity, Compassion, Accountability, Respect, and Excellence.

Have you ever witnessed a situation where you wanted to step in and help but circumstances prevented you intervening? Join us and let your voice be heard, take a stand, help those who need you to intervene. Policing is a noble and honorable profession where you will have the opportunity to be the difference. Your community is waiting! – Chief Quinlan

Click here for more info

The Latest:

Eye On The Community: Columbus Police Recruitment was originally published on joycolumbus.com

Also On Power 107.5: