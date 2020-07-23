Who’s Cappin?! The Price Of Fame On Celebrities Mental Health [VIDEO]

There are endless examples to name, but just this week alone we’ve seen what the cost of fame and limelight can do to someone’s mental well being. We had a frightening scare with Tamar Braxton after reports surfaced she was rushed to the hospital after a suicide attempt, though the latest reports say she is alert and responsive as of now.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

While the details on what really happened are still being pieced together the “Love And War” singer shared some very cryptic messages on her social media channels leading up to the incident. This report claims that the release of a trailer for her upcoming show Get Ya Life! triggered her to spiral. But TMZ says it was her boyfriend David Adefeso who was the first one to get upset and took it out on her causing her become mentally unstable. In the now released 911 call David specifically mentions her issues with WeTV.

Kanye West is another example, we know he’s made it very clear he’s bi-polar, and some of his actions like his Presidential run, and his late night Twitter rants not only have him in trouble with some brands, blogs are reporting Kim may be seeking lawyers for a divorce.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Today’s Who’s Cappin isn’t towards an individual like normal, but towards the “Hollywood Lifestyle” as a whole, and the pressures fame puts on these celebrities mental health. At the end of the day, they are just human as well. “Don’t let this world CAP you into believing you got to be strong all the time, that’s a spin.” Listen to why Lore’l gives Hollywood & the concept of fame “Who’s Cappin” this morning.

But like we learned from Dave Chapelle, sometimes being called “crazy” by the media and Hollywood is sometimes uses as a way to silence people. He was one of the first people to visit Kanye this week, and he summed it up perfectly with this quote, “The worst thing to call somebody is crazy. It’s dismissive. ‘I don’t understand this person. So they’re crazy.’ That’s bull****. These people are not crazy. They strong people. Maybe their environment is a little sick.”

SEE ALSO: Snoop Dogg & DMX Went Head To Head On Verzuz, The Culture Definitely Won

SEE ALSO: Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Draya’s Podcast Statements

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Who’s Cappin?! The Price Of Fame On Celebrities Mental Health [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com