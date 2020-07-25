CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

2nd Stimulus Payment In The Works, Here’s Who Qualifies

Economic impact payment check from the US treasury

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

 

As of July 23rd, Americans are a step closer to receiving a second stimulus check due to the economic state because of COVID-19.  But who qualifies for a second stimulus check?

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Well, the answer to this question is pretty simple?  If you qualified for the first stimulus payment, you’ll qualify for the second!  The amounts are the same as $1,200 but some could receive less.  Here is a break down of the criteria for the second stimulus payment to Americans if passed.

  • Anyone with an adjusted gross income of $75,000 or less for single people or $150,000 or less for a married couple will qualify to receive the full $1,200
  • Anyone with an adjusted gross income between $75,000 – $99,000 or a married couple earning between $150,000 – $198,000 will qualify but for less than the $1,200.
  • Families with children under the age of 17 that have claimed them on their tax returns will receive an additional $500 per child.

If passed, President Trump must approve and sign into law.  Payments will start going out a few short weeks after. via direct deposit for most.  According to Money.com if things go smoothly payments could be in the hand of Americans by Labor day.

TRENDING STORY: Trump’s Secret ‘Gestapo’ Police Are Coming To A City Near You

 

The Latest:

2nd Stimulus Payment In The Works, Here’s Who Qualifies  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Power 107.5:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Close