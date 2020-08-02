According to TMZ, Kanye West is officially trying to make his way onto the Ohio ballot which could very well be a determining factor in who ends up in office. Ohio is one of four swing states that will play a major factor in November. Trump ultimately won the state by less than 5k votes in 2016.
Kanye hired a company called Let The Voters Decide to gain enough signatures in Ohio, West Virginia, and Arkansas to end up on the ballot. Currently, Kanye needs 5,000 signatures to make the ballot in Ohio. He reportedly has 90 people on the grounds trying to get enough signatures. The company Ye hired seems optimistic about getting Kanye on the ballot.
Kanye West Petitioning For Spot On The Ohio Ballot was originally published on wiznation.com