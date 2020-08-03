The Icy Girl herself Saweetie tapped in to the Quick Silva Show with Dominique Da Diva. Saweetie did not hold back. She talked about her latest single “Tap In” and where she got it term from and she also tackled the covering samples in her hit songs like “My type.” Saweetie made in plain… “You’re favorite rapper still uses samples.” Bloop! The Icy Queen also talked taking her Icy Girl digital content to reality TV and she revealed that she’s already in talks with Networks. Of course she dished on her relationship with Migos Rapper Quavo and what he likes and doesn’t like. Saweetie also let us Tap In to the Bay area and told us what we can expect from her part of California.

Saweetie TAPS IN With DJ QuickSilva & Dominique Da Diva was originally published on kysdc.com

