Diva’s Daily Dirt With The Jasmine Brand

Very sad news. Frank Ocean’s younger brother, Ryan Breaux, has reportedly died in a car accident, along with his friend.

According to reports, the car accident happened just after 1:30 a.m. in Ventura County (near Los Angeles). The initial investigation revealed the car collided with a tree in the center median.

Reportedly, the force of the crash caused the car to rip in half and was found by Ventura County sheriff’s deputies engulfed in flames… [continue reading on thejasminebrand.com]

