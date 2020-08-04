Get The Look: How To Recreate Beyoncé’s Hair In ‘Black Is King’

There’s so much to discuss when it comes to Beyoncé’s Disney feature “Black Is King,” which is why we’re still talking about it today. The lyrics, the music, the dancing, the imagery, the fashion, the hair –there’s so much to dissect, celebrate, and even attempt to recreate and we’re happy to report that we can help you with the latter.

In case you didn’t know, Kim Kimble was one of the hairstylists who worked on Bey’s project and she used one of our favorite haircare brands to create those glorious textured looks seen throughout the feature, Cantu — yes, the very Cantu you and I can walk into any Target, CVS, Walmart, or Sally Beauty and pick up ourselves. Knowing that, we figured we were already halfway to looking like the Queen herself. And once we got the step-by-step guide on how to actually style our hair a la Yonce, we just knew we had to share. See below for how to recreate three of the stunning looks from “Black is King.” Let us know which one was your favorite in the comments section.

How-To

Step 1 – For looser curls and waves, spritz hair with water and apply Coconut Curling Cream to moisturize hair and detangle hair after applying product. For more kinky coily hair, blow out hair first and then lightly apply Coconut Curling Cream to hair.

Step 2 –Section hair into 4-8 sections depending on length of hair. Spray Shine and Hold Mist on each section so that hair will be able to hold and maintain waves and curls after styling.

Step 3 – Twist sections into 2 strand twist and wrap hair with a satin scarf or bonnet overnight.

Step 4 – Use a dime size amount of Coconut Curling Cream to undo twists and lightly separate strands in each section and gently fluff. Spritz Shine and Hold Mistto hold curls and protect against humidity.

How To

Step 1 – Section freshly washed hair into 4-6 section. Lightly spritz hair with water and apply Wave Curling Mousse on each section.

Step 2 – Tightly braid each section and sit under hair dryer until dry (estimate time 1 hour)

Step 3 – Let hair cool after drying. Lightly undo each section of braids and carefully fluff out each section with a pick.

Step 4 – Part hair laterally, with 1/3 of hair at the top (enough to make a ponytail). Then apply Edge Stay Gel on edges and gently brush top 1/3 of hair into a ponytail. Pin additional bobby pins to better secure ponytail at the top of head.

How To

Step 1 – Section hair into 6-8 sections, lightly spritz with water and moisturize each section with Moisturizing Curl Activator Cream. Gently detangle each section and then apply Flaxseed Smoothing Cream Gel to hair.

Step 2 – Roll each section of hair into curling rods or flexirods (approximately 3-5 rodes per section).

Step 3 – Dry hair under hair dryer or sleep in rollers/flexirods overnight until hair is fully dry. Take down rollers in each section.

Step 4 – Make a circular part around the circumference of head, leaving about 1/2 an inch to 1 inch of hair out. Gently separate and pick out hair that was not parted out (hair that is in the middle), and create a messy top bun on top of head. Use bobby pins as needed to secure bun. Apply a small amount of Flaxseed Smoothing Cream Gel to strands not in messy bun and separate hair.

