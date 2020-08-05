Happy Birthday Barack Obama! Callers Give Messages To Our Forever President

| 08.04.20
Obama Thanksgiving 2019 Photo

Source: @MichelleObama / Michelle Obama

If you could ask Barack Obama 1 question on his birthday what would it be ????

Our QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva listeners give their messages (listen in the video above)

let us know in the comments what your message to him would be…

 

 

[caption id="attachment_2267768" align="alignnone" width="776"] Source: Getty / Getty[/caption] Barack Obama served as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017. During his time in office he accomplished a lot. To celebrate his birthday, we gathered 7 of Obama’s most amazing accomplishments while President.  

