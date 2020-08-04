Today’s Top 3 Trending Stories: Rob Kardashian’s New Boo, Bobby Shmurda Free?!, And “WAP”!

Today’s Trending Stories

Friday can’t get here any quicker! Our two faves, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have teamed up on the track “WAP” dropping this Friday! If the song is anything like the cover art, this trach is going to be firreeee!

Rob Kardashian Resurfaces W/ Instagram Model Model Gigi

Fuels Dating Rumors

It looks like Rob Kardashian is back on the dating scene, and he’s snagged model Gigi a.k.a “Big Gigi.”

In a recent clip on Gigi’s Instagram story, she posted a video with hearts of the former reality TV star, followed by a post of her wearing his line of socks Arthur George. Rob Kardashian started his luxury sock line in 2012, named after the middle names of him and his father, Robert Kardashian.

Is Rob Kardashian Dating IG Model Gigi? 👀 pic.twitter.com/5kPjlpPdJM — theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) August 4, 2020

Rumors swirled earlier this year that Gigi was seen with boxer Gervonta Davis, she has also previously been linked to rapper Moneybagg Yo… [continue reading on thejasinebrand.com]

