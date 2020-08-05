Jackie Aina’s FORVR MOOD Candle Collection Is A Must-Have

We love when our faves embark on new endeavors and beauty guru Jackie Aina is no exception. The bombshell has decided to step into the lifestyle lane with the launch of her new candle collection under her brand FORVR Mood.

That’s right, Auntie Jackie has released four candles, all that embody four different moods to celebrate her 33rd birthday! We can always count on Jackie to deliver the goods and her collection has met and surpassed our expectations.

The four offerings have unique monikers such as: “Left on Read,” which has notes of coconut milk, tropical fruit, coconut and caramel; “Matcha Madness,” which has notes of hazelnut coffee, almond milk, honey, and lavender; “Cuffing Season,” with notes of jasmine, mineral citrus, white cedar, and salty lemon; and “Caked Up,” which has notes of roasted pistachio, musk, almond cream, and honey.

If that’s not enough, each candle is packaged in colorful jars that make the perfect accent for any home decor theme. The candles also come equipped with equally stylish tops inscribed with the brand’s name that makes putting out your candle easy. In her recent Instagram live about her new launch, she shared that she wanted to give her fans luxury candles. And that’s definitely what she delivered!

And if her Anastasia Beverly Hills limited edition eyeshadow palette is any indicator of how good these candles are, you’re in for a real treat. Each candle is made with 100 percent coconut soy wax, with no paraffin along with a 100 percent cotton wick. Each candle gives you a whopping 65-hour burn time, which rivals many single-wick candle options on the market.

With each candle priced at $35 a piece, with the bundle deal of $125, Jackie shared how important for her to give her fans quality at a reasonable price. “We wanted to hit the middle market and not make it too inexpensive,” she shares in her IG Live. When it’s too inexpensive you 100% have to compromise on quality. That’s just the way that it is. And it was important to me to not have to do that without having to charge you guys for an $80 candle. So we wanted something that looked luxe, felt luxe but didn’t have a luxury price tag.”

In addition to the candles, Jackie also pulled out all of the stops with the launch of her 100% mulberry silk headbands and pillowcases. The perfect essential for protecting your edges, keeping your skin in shape, and helping you get a good night’s rest, these luxurious silk offerings will do your beauty regimen justice.

While today was only the early access launch for fans who signed up early in honor of her birthday, FORVR Mood will officially on August 10th. And if you want some advice, make sure you grab your goodies as soon as it releases. Jackie reported that the candles sold out in less than an hour after the site went live.

What say you? Did you already shop the early access sale? Will you be stocking up on more candles? Let’s discuss in the comment section below!

Jackie Aina’s FORVR MOOD Candle Collection Is A Must-Have was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

