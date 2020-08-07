DJ QuickSilva’s “Vitamin Of The Day”
August 3rd – August 7th
Monday, August 3rd: “What is keeping you unhappy, are your own thoughts. Change them”
Tuesday, August 4th: “Things don’t get easier, You get Better”
Wednesday, August 5th: “If you can’t get over the Fear, Just Do it scared”
Thursday, August 6th: “Stop saying YES when you know for a Fact you want to say NO”
Friday, August 7th: “Expect Nothing & Appreciate Everything”
This Week’s Vitamins: “Things Don’t Get Easier, You Get Better” + More was originally published on kysdc.com
