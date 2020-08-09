Twitter Concerned For Azealia Banks’ Mental Health, Misogynoir Double Standard Cited

Azealia Banks has become more known for her outlandish social media outbursts than her actual music. Some recent thoughts she shared on Instagram Stories has cause concern for her mental health, with many citing a double standard when it comes to her treatment compared to Kanye West’s.

Taking to IG Stories, Banks dropped some messages that leave fan hoping someone will go check on the “212” rapper.

“Yeah, I’m think I’m done here,” reads one message. “This pandemic, extreme lack of social interaction, no intimacy, combined with constant public ridicule is making life harder than it’s worth.”

She added, “My soul is tired. I’m ready.”

The message’s suicidal thoughts are quite alarming. Of course, there were trolls offering anything but comfort, but the lion’s share of people were not here for such insensitivity.

“Kanye gets thoughts and prayers and becomes a billionaire with all the bs he’s said. People care about his mental health and will give him a pass. Azealia Banks has had similar breaks in her mental health and the blogs ignore her. She doesn’t get any passes. Pray for her too!,” wrote Twitter user @theteaisbyme.

While we have long taken issue with Azealia Banks tendency to troll for the sake of trolling, if it is indeed due to some sort of mental issue, we would hope she is seeking treatment. Kanye West gets no passes either—he get the same energy when it comes to mental health. You can dislike someone’s actions, but simultaneously hope the best for their welfare as well.

Many have pointed to the double standard in concern being due to Azealia Banks being a Black woman, thus the misogynoir tag. The rest of Banks’ Stories was her asserting she would finish her album and audio of her asking people not to DM her.

Peep more reactions to Azealia Banks’ alarming messages below.

Kanye gets thoughts and prayers and becomes a billionaire with all the bs he's said. People care about his mental health and will give him a pass. Azealia Banks has had similar breaks in her mental health and the blogs ignore her. She doesn't get any passes. Pray for her too! pic.twitter.com/TVPbDGnoIT — You Done Messed Up A-A-Ron (@theteaisbyme) August 9, 2020

I pray for Azealia Banks. She’s never been given the same grace and that can become exhausting for anyone. — ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) August 9, 2020

I try not to be bitter about the Azealia Banks thing but people really threw her away but will give their precious whites, their aspirational light skins, and the awful abusive men in the industry they worship chance after chance and make excuses for them but this lady gets dust — Rashida Renée (@evilrashida) August 9, 2020

Y’all don’t wanna give ppl their flowers till u by their gravesite & that’s the problem. Y’all ignore Azealia Banks every day. Talk about how problematic she is. Now the aftermath of years of being treated poorly and unappreciated is showing its head and y’all wanna fake care. 🖕🏿 — SEKOYA (@yungbabytate) August 9, 2020

Anyone subliminally threatening suicide is a call for help, no matter what their public perception is. Pray for Azealia Banks 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/SFylKrBOoP — Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) August 9, 2020

I really hope that Azealia Banks is covered/protected in this moment. Black women with mental illness genuinely do not get the same grace/empathy as others do. She deserves a healthy life where she doesn’t feel this pain. — 𝕮𝖔𝖚𝖗𝖙 𝕶𝖎𝖒 💥 (@TheCourtKim) August 9, 2020

Difference between Azealia Banks and Kanye is Azealia’s mental illness came across as antagonistic, mean and toxic. Kanye, as a manipulative man child. I pray Azealia finds peace and the help she needs pic.twitter.com/4R7zhPNP13 — Brooklyn (@BrooklynBoyB) August 9, 2020

i’m tired of ppl neglecting black women who are clearly struggling w mental illness. problematic or not. we can’t ignore that azealia has been constantly exploited/hurt by those around her. she is so talented & is more than her controversies. show up for her. protect black women https://t.co/wr6XilIeDf — Grey Jarvis (@grey_jarvis) August 9, 2020

