SheaMoisture And BROWN GIRL Jane Team Up To Support Black-Women Owned Beauty Brands

Although we’re a little more than halfway through the year, 2020 has shaped up to be a great year for female entrepreneurs, especially for entrepreneurs of color. This week, SheaMoisture announced a new partnership with CBD wellness company, BROWN GIRL Jane, in which the brands are set to invest a $250,000 grant fund in support of Black-owned, independent beauty and wellness brands. Together, they’re calling the initiative #BrownGirlSwap and it’s set to offer Black female founders a platform to amplify their brands, receive entrepreneurial mentorship and be awarded critical funding.

Consisting of five verticals – AMPLIFY, FUND, EMPOWER, DIVERSIFY and SWAP–the #BrownGirlSwap project has socially challenged everyone to commit to replacing at least five of their “go-to” beauty and wellness products with Black-women owned brands, further encouraging a surge in Black entrepreneurship and support amongst the Black community.

“Our partnership with BROWN GIRL Jane comes from our shared mission to support and uplift Black-owned businesses,” says Cara Sabin, CEO of SheaMoisture in a press release. “We are inspired by the brand’s three dynamic founders and are honored to partner with industry peers and continue SheaMoisture’s mission of reinvesting in our communities.”

With a purpose of giving back to the community and addressing the systemic issues faced daily by Black and Brown entrepreneurs, the integrated #BrownGirlSwap program will amplify, fund and empower Black, female-owned start-ups to succeed in their respective businesses. The program will also help produce more Black female entrepreneurs by ushering in diverse beauty talent with its 2021 paid internship program for Black college students who are looking to develop careers within the industry.

“We are so proud to work alongside SheaMoisture to enhance the #BrownGirlSwap. Enduring change requires an evergreen, multifaceted program to begin creating equity in this industry,” says Malaika Jones Kebede, CEO of BROWN GIRL Jane. Tai Beauchamp, Chief Brand Officer of BROWN GIRL Jane adds, “This collaboration will bolster and create space for so many emerging brands and in turn, do far more than cutting a check.”

The #BrownGirlSwap program officially kicked off on social media this past June and will continue to be elevated through this new partnership, garnering even more awareness and impact as women everywhere begin to frequent beauty brands owned and operated by Black women. We love to see it!

For more on the #BrownGirlSwap initiative, visit @itsbrowngirljane and @sheamoisture on Instagram.

