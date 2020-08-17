New Study Found COVID-19 Symptoms Usually Happen in This Order

Flu season is coming up, and experts are predicting it to be one of the worst ones ever. So, here is some info that you may want to know. A new study looked at the order COVID-19 symptoms usually happen. And it’s different than the flu.

According to StudyFinds, they symptoms don’t all happen in the same order but researchers looked at more than 50,000 coronavirus cases, and figured out when symptoms are most likely to show up.

1. Fever. That’s the first symptom people usually notice.

2. Cough. The order of those first two is important, because it’s the opposite of the flu. With the flu, you’re more likely to have a cough first and then a fever.

3. Muscle pain. So, general soreness or aches.

4. And upset stomach, or vomiting.

5. Diarrhea.

Scientists report that it is the timing of gastrointestinal symptoms that sets COVID-19 patients apart from MERS and SARS patients. In COVID-19 patients, upper tract GI symptoms like nausea and vomiting seem to appear before lower GI tract symptoms like diarrhea. This is the reverse for patients with MERS and SARS.

