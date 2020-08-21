Will Smith & Kevin Hart Team Up For The First Time To Remake A Classic!

For the first time ever, Kevin Hart and Will Smith are coming together on the big screen!

The pair will be remaking the classic 1987 holiday film, “Planes, Trains And Automobiles.” The original movie is a holiday road trip comedy starring Steve Martin and the late John Candy. In the film the two men, who are polar opposites,d are forced to travel and room together in a desperate attempt to get home for Thanksgiving after their flights are cancelled. The two become entangled in a set of disasters while endlessly bumping heads.

Will Smith and Kevin Hart are meeting in their first big screen match-up and I must say, this is going to be good!

Both, Will’s Westbrook Studios and Kevin’s Hartbeat Productions will produce the film.

Ayesha Carr will write the script for her feature debut! She is known for writing episodes of “Rel,” “The Carmichael Show,” “Mixology,” “Everybody Hates Chris,” as well as, “My Wife and Kids.” Carr has also executive produced the upcoming Hulu series “Woke,” which premieres next month.

As of now, no additional casting decisions have been announced and a release date has not been set.

