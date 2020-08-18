When Good Day Philadelphia FOX29 newscaster Alex Holley hit her best Beyonce’s Black Is King choreography at the end of a news segment, she had no idea the cameras had already cut to her and the clip of her jamming out to the top tune would go viral.

Fast-forward a few days and sis took it to the next level by recreating Bey’s look.

Goes viral on Friday. Walks into the studio on Monday like… pic.twitter.com/C6bNhewNRa — Alex Holley (@AlexHolleyFOX29) August 17, 2020

Based on some of the responses from you guys, felt like I needed to tweet this…proof that @MikeFOX29 ‘s reaction was GENUINE!!! More behind the scenes on my IG pic.twitter.com/NwmwuvIko5 — Alex Holley (@AlexHolleyFOX29) August 18, 2020

Alex thanked the folks over at Bounc’n & Behaving Hair Studio for laying her baby hairs the Bey way and Jeantrix for designing her black and white Bey-adjacent jacket.

“I was off camera for this part…sooo I thought it was safe,” she captioned a clip on Instagram. “NOPE our director Ben decided to flip the script and show me instead.”

Earlier this year, Holley was honored by Joan Shepp during the 20th annual “Woman of Substance and Style” award ceremony. Holley was recognized for her contributions to the Black community.

As for her Beyonce interpretation, the popular anchor has received such positive responses from fans, who have deemed her look a whole #mood.

Black Is King is available to stream on Disney+.

News Anchor Alex Holley Recreates Bey's 'Black Is King' Look After Going Viral