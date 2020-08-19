7 Black Beauty Products You Need to Shop Now

We always keep a keen eye on the shopping curcuit and Black-owned brands have been coming out on top. And since the world is in limbo due to the pandemic, showing our support is important now more than ever.

With this week’s #BuyBlack round-up, we have a nice mix of some standout items in the skincare, haircare and makeup lanes. So, if you’re ready to satisfy your shopping fix, we have spied all the good you need to make it happen.

Pull out your credit card and prepare to shop your favorites.

1. MENTED COSMETICS

Get your complexion right with Skin by Mented ($30.00, Mentedcosmetics.com). Designed to cater to women of color, this vegan-free foundation applies light to the skin with the right amount of coverage.

2. MIELLE ORGANICS

Sulfate-free products are the perfect match for natural hair. And with the ($12.99, Mielleorganics.com), you’ll be able to clean and moisturize your hair all at the same time. Plus, you can reduce breakahe, smooth your ends and restore protein to dry and damaged hair.

3. PAT MCGRATH LABS

The mother of makeup always delivers the goods and the MTHRSHP: Rose Decadence eyeshadow palette ($65.00, Patmcgrath.com) lives up to the hype. Featuring six vibrant shades that range from mattes, shimmers and nudes, this palette will have you creating memorable beauty beats to die for.

4. BEVEL

Dark spots can get in the way of giving your melanin the flawless glow that you like. Thanks to Bevel, the Face Serum ($14.95, Bevel.com) is formulated to address dark spots, blemishes and scars for a vibrant and healthy skin.

5. LUV SCRUB

Take your bath game to the next level with Luv Scrub. The brand offers a mesh body exfoliator that can be used to clean every inch of your body. Shop now with code SMOOTH OPERATOR and get 15% off when you buy 2 or more.

6. PEAR NOVA

Pear Nova has become the one-stop shop for all things nail-related. Whether you love gel manicures or prefer traditional laquers without harsh ingredients, Rachel’s brand has it all.

7. BROOKLYN BODY BUTTER

Body butters are essential for almost every skincare regimen and Brooklyn Body Butter is coming in clutch. These picks are made with all skin softening ingredients that will help you maintain your melanated glow.

