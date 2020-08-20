Who’s Cappin: Trey Songz Responds to Sexual-Assault Allegations on Twitter [VIDEO]

Lore’l isn’t sure who to call cap on in this story regarding Trey Songz.

After a friend of OnlyFans model Celina Powell spoke about a sexual encounter with Trey Songz on the podcast No Jumper, Songz responded by revealing text messages with the woman, along with women who have accused him of sexual assault.

Fans quickly brought Keke Palmer‘s comments about Trey up in the past back up, as well as some other comments & allegations that were made by other women in the past.

Listen to all the details that came to light yesterday, and Lore’l fills you in on how Trey Songz responded. Let us know your thoughts on our Instagram page!

