Remember that episode of Real Housewives Of Atlanta when NeNe threw that “bye wig” party? The girls chastised Cynthia Bailey for wearing schrunchies in her hair to make her ponytails appear longer and thicker…well her hair has been thriving since then and we’re sure it has to do with quarantine.

Cynthia took to social media to share an updated photo of her natural fro and sis is big and healthy!

She captioned the photo, ““welcome back natural hair, i missed u!’

#naturalhair #nomakeup”

Like Cynthia, many of us have embraced our natural hair, even if that means doing nothing with it at all. Taking away tension from styles that involve braids, or wigs and weaves has left naturalistas’ hair looking healthier than ever. And according to Cynthia, that’s just the way her soon-to-be-hubby Mike likes her.

In other hair news, celeb ladies like La La and KeKe Palmer have been changing up their hair rocking chestnut tresses for fall.

Cynthia Bailey's Natural Fro Is Thriving was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

