The QuickSilva Show
This Week’s Vitamins: “Stop Sleeping On Yourself” + More

DJ QuickSilva’s “Vitamin Of The Day”

August 17th – August 21st

Monday, August 17th: “START OVER !!”

 

Tuesday, August 18th: “Stop Sleeping On Yourself”

 

Wednesday, August 19th: “This storm won’t last forever! Hold On & Keep Going”

 

Thursday, August 20th: “Go The Extra Mile, It’s Never Crowded There”

 

Friday, August 21st:

 

 

